KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly Thanksgiving weather in Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-11-23 06:16:56-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet weather for Thanksgiving
  • No weather-related travel delays in Kansas or Missouri
  • Rain/snow mix Saturday afternoon changing to snow overnight

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Happy Thanksgiving!: A sunny, chilly start giveaway to cloudy skies by the afternoon.

High: 47° Wind chills in the 30s for Plaza Lights

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy
Low: 28°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a blustery northerly wind keeping wind chills in the teens and 20s

Low: 28°

High: 36°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy rain moving in by late afternoon, changing to snow by the evening. A dusting to two inches possible, most accumulation on elevated surfaces.
Low: 27°High: 38°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

