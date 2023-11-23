KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly Thanksgiving weather in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Quiet weather for Thanksgiving

No weather-related travel delays in Kansas or Missouri

Rain/snow mix Saturday afternoon changing to snow overnight

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Happy Thanksgiving!: A sunny, chilly start giveaway to cloudy skies by the afternoon.

High: 47° Wind chills in the 30s for Plaza Lights

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy

Low: 28°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a blustery northerly wind keeping wind chills in the teens and 20s

Low: 28°

High: 36°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy rain moving in by late afternoon, changing to snow by the evening. A dusting to two inches possible, most accumulation on elevated surfaces.

Low: 27°High: 38°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

