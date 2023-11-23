KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly Thanksgiving weather in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Quiet weather for Thanksgiving
- No weather-related travel delays in Kansas or Missouri
- Rain/snow mix Saturday afternoon changing to snow overnight
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Happy Thanksgiving!: A sunny, chilly start giveaway to cloudy skies by the afternoon.
High: 47° Wind chills in the 30s for Plaza Lights
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy
Low: 28°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a blustery northerly wind keeping wind chills in the teens and 20s
Low: 28°
High: 36°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy rain moving in by late afternoon, changing to snow by the evening. A dusting to two inches possible, most accumulation on elevated surfaces.
Low: 27°High: 38°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
