Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Clearing sky today while temperatures stay above average

Clouds & sprinkles this morning followed by sunshine & a breeze in the afternoon
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few sprinkles are possible around KC this morning, otherwise, clouds clear and more sunshine is expected by the afternoon
  • Temperatures get close to 70° Friday afternoon
  • Cooler over the weekend ahead of more active weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cloudy start with a few isolated sprinkles possible. Sunshine builds during the afternoon while the breezes pick up.
High: 58°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Clear, chillier and breezy.
Low: 36°

Wind: W 10 mph

Thursday: Lots of sunshine, breezy and feeling great!
High: 60°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Friday: Warmest day of the week! Mostly sunny and breezy as temperatures climb 20° above average.
Low: 39° High: 68°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.