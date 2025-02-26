KSHB 41 Weather | Clearing sky today while temperatures stay above average

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few sprinkles are possible around KC this morning, otherwise, clouds clear and more sunshine is expected by the afternoon

Temperatures get close to 70° Friday afternoon

Cooler over the weekend ahead of more active weather next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cloudy start with a few isolated sprinkles possible. Sunshine builds during the afternoon while the breezes pick up.

High: 58°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Clear, chillier and breezy.

Low: 36°

Wind: W 10 mph

Thursday: Lots of sunshine, breezy and feeling great!

High: 60°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Friday: Warmest day of the week! Mostly sunny and breezy as temperatures climb 20° above average.

Low: 39° High: 68°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

