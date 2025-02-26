KSHB 41 Weather | Clearing sky today while temperatures stay above average

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few sprinkles are possible around KC this morning, otherwise, clouds clear and more sunshine is expected by the afternoon
- Temperatures get close to 70° Friday afternoon
- Cooler over the weekend ahead of more active weather next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A cloudy start with a few isolated sprinkles possible. Sunshine builds during the afternoon while the breezes pick up.
High: 58°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Clear, chillier and breezy.
Low: 36°
Wind: W 10 mph
Thursday: Lots of sunshine, breezy and feeling great!
High: 60°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Friday: Warmest day of the week! Mostly sunny and breezy as temperatures climb 20° above average.
Low: 39° High: 68°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
