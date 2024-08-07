KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds break apart later today with pleasant temperatures continuing

WEATHER HEADLINES



More comfortable weather today with increasing sunshine during the afternoon

The cooler air will last through early next week with highs mostly between 80°-85°

Chance of some rain Thursday and Sunday, better widespread chances of rain show up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to a nice afternoon and increasing sunshine.

High: 83°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: More clouds early in the morning as rain approaches from the west. Temperatures are more refreshing.

Low: 64°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, mostly west of the state line. Another strong cold front will move through in the afternoon increasing the breeze from the north.

High: 82°

Wind: Light to N 10-20 mph

Friday: Fantastic Friday! Partly cloudy and unseasonably cool.

Low: 60° High: 77°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

