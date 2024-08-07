Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds break apart later today with pleasant temperatures continuing

Temperatures continue to run 5-10° cooler than average
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More comfortable weather today with increasing sunshine during the afternoon
  • The cooler air will last through early next week with highs mostly between 80°-85°
  • Chance of some rain Thursday and Sunday, better widespread chances of rain show up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to a nice afternoon and increasing sunshine.
High: 83°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: More clouds early in the morning as rain approaches from the west. Temperatures are more refreshing.
Low: 64°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, mostly west of the state line. Another strong cold front will move through in the afternoon increasing the breeze from the north.
High: 82°
Wind: Light to N 10-20 mph

Friday: Fantastic Friday! Partly cloudy and unseasonably cool.
Low: 60° High: 77°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

