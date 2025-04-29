Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds & Cooler

Rain chances increase Wednesday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Severe weather threat is over for tonight
  • More rain and thunderstorm chances with a lower severe threat Tuesday-Thursday
  • The weekend is looking dry and warm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today:  Partly to mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower.

High: 68º

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late.
Low: 56º
Wind: Light

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely.

Low: 55º High: 68º

Wind: East 5-15 mph

