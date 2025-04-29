KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds & Cooler

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Severe weather threat is over for tonight
- More rain and thunderstorm chances with a lower severe threat Tuesday-Thursday
- The weekend is looking dry and warm
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower.
High: 68º
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late.
Low: 56º
Wind: Light
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely.
Low: 55º High: 68º
Wind: East 5-15 mph
