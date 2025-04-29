KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds & Cooler

WEATHER HEADLINES

Severe weather threat is over for tonight

More rain and thunderstorm chances with a lower severe threat Tuesday-Thursday

The weekend is looking dry and warm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower.

High: 68º

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late.

Low: 56º

Wind: Light

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely.

Low: 55º High: 68º

Wind: East 5-15 mph

