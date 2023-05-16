Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cooler than normal Tuesday afternoon

The sunshine waits until this evening to break through the clouds
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of fog and mist/drizzle this morning, hanging onto the cloud cover through the afternoon
  • More sunshine Wednesday-Thursday with a warm up
  • Showers and thunderstorms arrive Thursday night - Friday
  • No humidity and very comfortable over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Areas of mist/drizzle and low clouds this morning. Clouds linger until this evening when drier air starts punching in.
High: 68°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and a tad cooler.
Low: 52°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: High pressure brings us a mostly sunny and warmer day.
High: 81°
Wind: Variable 3-8 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny start with a pleasant southerly breeze. A cold front approaches at night and brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms to the area.
Low: 56° High: 84°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

