KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cooler than normal Tuesday afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Areas of fog and mist/drizzle this morning, hanging onto the cloud cover through the afternoon

More sunshine Wednesday-Thursday with a warm up

Showers and thunderstorms arrive Thursday night - Friday

No humidity and very comfortable over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Areas of mist/drizzle and low clouds this morning. Clouds linger until this evening when drier air starts punching in.

High: 68°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and a tad cooler.

Low: 52°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: High pressure brings us a mostly sunny and warmer day.

High: 81°

Wind: Variable 3-8 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny start with a pleasant southerly breeze. A cold front approaches at night and brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms to the area.

Low: 56° High: 84°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

