KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy but mild for your Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mainly cloudy but mild to close out 2024

Showers southeast Tuesday and for I-70 travelers heading toward St. Louis

Thursday & into Friday look to have the best chance of widespread rain for the KC Area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy, and warmer again. Drizzle is possible around midday.

High: 51°

Wind: SSE shifting ENE 5-15 mph G25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mainly south and east of KC.

Low: 31° High: 45°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy but mild as temperature stay right above freezing.

Low: 33°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy and slightly above average.

High: 46°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

