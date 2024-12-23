KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy but mild for your Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mainly cloudy but mild to close out 2024
- Showers southeast Tuesday and for I-70 travelers heading toward St. Louis
- Thursday & into Friday look to have the best chance of widespread rain for the KC Area
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy, and warmer again. Drizzle is possible around midday.
High: 51°
Wind: SSE shifting ENE 5-15 mph G25
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mainly south and east of KC.
Low: 31° High: 45°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy but mild as temperature stay right above freezing.
Low: 33°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy and slightly above average.
High: 46°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
