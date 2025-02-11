KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cold & breezy today ahead of a winter storm arriving Wednesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry, breezy and bitterly cold today with wind chills running in the teens

Heavy snow moves in before sunrise Wednesday and comes to an end in the late afternoon/evening; A widespread 3-6" of snow is possible. Plan on snow-covered roads and school cancellations that carry into Thursday

Single-digit wind chills near and below zero on Thursday and Friday mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Staying cloudy, breezy and cold today. Prepare for a big storm at night.

High: 29° Wind Chill: 10° to 15°

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Winter Storm Warning begins at midnight. Snow increases after midnight, turning more widespread by 3-6am. Heavy snow will accumulate quick on the roads for the morning commute. Prepare for slick & hazardous conditions forming.

Low: 21° Wind Chill: 5-10°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning ends at 9 p.m. Snow, heavy at times, with blowing snow as well. The snow tapers off by 3-6 p.m. 3-7" of snow accumulation looks likely for most of the area. Roads will be snow-covered and travel will be heavily impacted. Prepare for school cancellations that trickle into Thursday.

High: 23° Wind Chill: 0 to 10°

Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

