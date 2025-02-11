KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cold & breezy today ahead of a winter storm arriving Wednesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry, breezy and bitterly cold today with wind chills running in the teens
- Heavy snow moves in before sunrise Wednesday and comes to an end in the late afternoon/evening; A widespread 3-6" of snow is possible. Plan on snow-covered roads and school cancellations that carry into Thursday
- Single-digit wind chills near and below zero on Thursday and Friday mornings
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Staying cloudy, breezy and cold today. Prepare for a big storm at night.
High: 29° Wind Chill: 10° to 15°
Wind: NE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Winter Storm Warning begins at midnight. Snow increases after midnight, turning more widespread by 3-6am. Heavy snow will accumulate quick on the roads for the morning commute. Prepare for slick & hazardous conditions forming.
Low: 21° Wind Chill: 5-10°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning ends at 9 p.m. Snow, heavy at times, with blowing snow as well. The snow tapers off by 3-6 p.m. 3-7" of snow accumulation looks likely for most of the area. Roads will be snow-covered and travel will be heavily impacted. Prepare for school cancellations that trickle into Thursday.
High: 23° Wind Chill: 0 to 10°
Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph
