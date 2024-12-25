KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cold Christmas in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy and foggy conditions, dense fog advisory in NW MO and northern KS until noon

Mainly cloudy, wet, and mild to end the year

Thursday and into Friday look to have the best chance of widespread rain for the KC area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Christmas Day: Cloudy, dense fog possible in the morning, with steady cold temperatures.

High: 39°

Wind: East 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy foggy, mostly conditions.

Low: 31°

Wind: East 5 mph

Thursday: Occasional showers are possible throughout the day.

Low: 40° High: 52°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Showers possible later in the day. Mostly cloudy

Low: 45° High: 54°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

