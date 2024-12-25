KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cold Christmas in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy and foggy conditions, dense fog advisory in NW MO and northern KS until noon
- Mainly cloudy, wet, and mild to end the year
- Thursday and into Friday look to have the best chance of widespread rain for the KC area
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Christmas Day: Cloudy, dense fog possible in the morning, with steady cold temperatures.
High: 39°
Wind: East 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy foggy, mostly conditions.
Low: 31°
Wind: East 5 mph
Thursday: Occasional showers are possible throughout the day.
Low: 40° High: 52°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Showers possible later in the day. Mostly cloudy
Low: 45° High: 54°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
