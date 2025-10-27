Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cool, periods of mist and drizzle today, tonight

Temperatures will stay between 50° and 55° today and tonight.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Misty conditions today and tonight
  • A good chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, becoming windy Tuesday night & Wednesday
  • Dry Thursday and Friday, which means dry and cool for trick-or treating

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Cloudy with periods of mist, drizzle. Temperatures are staying steady in the 50s.
Wind: ESE 10-15 mph
High: 56°

Tonight: Cloudy skies with periods of mist, drizzle.
Wind: E 10-15 mph
Low: 51°

Tuesday: Rain showers, some heavy, throughout the day. Becoming windy by evening and overnight.
Wind: E/NW 10-25 mph
Low: 51°
High: 54°

Wednesday: Rain and windy, ending by evening. Rainfall around .50" give or take .25"-.50".
Wind: NW 15-30, gust 40 mph
Low: 44°
High: 51°

