KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cool, periods of mist and drizzle today, tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Misty conditions today and tonight

A good chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, becoming windy Tuesday night & Wednesday

Dry Thursday and Friday, which means dry and cool for trick-or treating

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Cloudy with periods of mist, drizzle. Temperatures are staying steady in the 50s.

Wind: ESE 10-15 mph

High: 56°

Tonight: Cloudy skies with periods of mist, drizzle.

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Low: 51°

Tuesday: Rain showers, some heavy, throughout the day. Becoming windy by evening and overnight.

Wind: E/NW 10-25 mph

Low: 51°

High: 54°

Wednesday: Rain and windy, ending by evening. Rainfall around .50" give or take .25"-.50".

Wind: NW 15-30, gust 40 mph

Low: 44°

High: 51°

