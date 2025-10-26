KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cool weather sticks around, more rain chances soon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Isolated showers/drizzle are possible for the metro area and north on Sunday

Temperatures stay in the 50s for highs with winds gusting out of the east up to 20 mph

Monday brings more cloudy weather with just an isolated shower, but rain chances increase again LATE Monday night

More scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday before a few days of dry weather arrive

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Cloudy all day with a few showers here and there. Temperatures stay on the cooler side.

Wind: E 10-20 mph

High: 57°

Tonight: Dry overnight with cloudy conditions sticking around.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Low: 50°

Monday: Cloudy with an isolated chance of a shower or two. It looks like most of the rain will be to our north.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

High: 59°

