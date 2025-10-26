KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cool weather sticks around, more rain chances soon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated showers/drizzle are possible for the metro area and north on Sunday
- Temperatures stay in the 50s for highs with winds gusting out of the east up to 20 mph
- Monday brings more cloudy weather with just an isolated shower, but rain chances increase again LATE Monday night
- More scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday before a few days of dry weather arrive
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Cloudy all day with a few showers here and there. Temperatures stay on the cooler side.
Wind: E 10-20 mph
High: 57°
Tonight: Dry overnight with cloudy conditions sticking around.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Low: 50°
Monday: Cloudy with an isolated chance of a shower or two. It looks like most of the rain will be to our north.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
High: 59°
