KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, dry and cold for New Year's Eve

Highs today will be in the low 30s
and last updated 2023-12-31 08:41:08-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Low clouds and cold today and tonight
  • Monday through Thursday will be dry and seasonably cold
  • Jan. 5-10 look more active as we track two storm systems

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday (New Year's Eve): Mostly cloudy and much colder. A random flurry or two may fall.
High: 33°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cold.
Temperatures around 30°
Wind Chill: 20°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

New Year's Eve (Midnight): Cloudy and cold
Temperature: 29°
Wind: N-NW 10 mph

Monday (New Year's Day): Becoming mostly sunny with temperatures almost exactly average.
Low: 28°
High: 36°
Wind: NW then S 5-10 mph

