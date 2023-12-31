KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, dry and cold for New Year's Eve

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Low clouds and cold today and tonight
- Monday through Thursday will be dry and seasonably cold
- Jan. 5-10 look more active as we track two storm systems
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday (New Year's Eve): Mostly cloudy and much colder. A random flurry or two may fall.
High: 33°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cold.
Temperatures around 30°
Wind Chill: 20°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
New Year's Eve (Midnight): Cloudy and cold
Temperature: 29°
Wind: N-NW 10 mph
Monday (New Year's Day): Becoming mostly sunny with temperatures almost exactly average.
Low: 28°
High: 36°
Wind: NW then S 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.