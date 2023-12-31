KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, dry and cold for New Year's Eve

WEATHER HEADLINES



Low clouds and cold today and tonight

Monday through Thursday will be dry and seasonably cold

Jan. 5-10 look more active as we track two storm systems

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday (New Year's Eve): Mostly cloudy and much colder. A random flurry or two may fall.

High: 33°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cold.

Temperatures around 30°

Wind Chill: 20°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

New Year's Eve (Midnight): Cloudy and cold

Temperature: 29°

Wind: N-NW 10 mph

Monday (New Year's Day): Becoming mostly sunny with temperatures almost exactly average.

Low: 28°

High: 36°

Wind: NW then S 5-10 mph

