KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, foggy today with more rain tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy, times of drizzle today
- Rain, heavy at times overnight
- Warmer air coming next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Cloudy and foggy conditions with times of mist or drizzle.
High: 38°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Rain showers move in around 9 pm, continuing throughout the overnight. Rain will be heavy at times.
Low: 35°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Light rain is possible in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy.
Low: 35°
High: 40°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
