Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, foggy today with more rain tonight

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-01-23 06:22:56-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy, times of drizzle today
  • Rain, heavy at times overnight
  • Warmer air coming next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Cloudy and foggy conditions with times of mist or drizzle.

High: 38°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Rain showers move in around 9 pm, continuing throughout the overnight. Rain will be heavy at times.
Low: 35°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Light rain is possible in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy.

Low: 35°

High: 40°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.