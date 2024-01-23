KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, foggy today with more rain tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy, times of drizzle today

Rain, heavy at times overnight

Warmer air coming next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Cloudy and foggy conditions with times of mist or drizzle.

High: 38°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Rain showers move in around 9 pm, continuing throughout the overnight. Rain will be heavy at times.

Low: 35°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Light rain is possible in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy.

Low: 35°

High: 40°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

