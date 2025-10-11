KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy start to Saturday leads into a great afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy start to Saturday with morning temps in the 50s
- Morning fog is possible, take care if you're heading
- Saturday afternoon looks mostly sunny with temps in the upper 70s
- Temperatures really heat up for Sunday, back in the 80s
- Our next rain could be from Monday into Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy start with some fog, more sunshine for the afternoon
Wind: E 5-10 mph
High: 77º
Tonight: Partly cloudy over night
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Low: 61º
Sunday: Partly cloudy and quite warm with highs in the mid-80s. Very windy (gusts up to 30 mph) with a chance of rain LATE in the evening/
Wind: S 15-20 mph with higher gusts
High: 85º
