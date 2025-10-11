Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy start to Saturday leads into a great afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy start to Saturday with morning temps in the 50s
  • Morning fog is possible, take care if you're heading
  • Saturday afternoon looks mostly sunny with temps in the upper 70s 
  • Temperatures really heat up for Sunday, back in the 80s
  • Our next rain could be from Monday into Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy start with some fog, more sunshine for the afternoon
Wind: E 5-10 mph
High: 77º

Tonight: Partly cloudy over night
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Low: 61º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and quite warm with highs in the mid-80s. Very windy (gusts up to 30 mph) with a chance of rain LATE in the evening/
Wind: S 15-20 mph with higher gusts
High: 85º

