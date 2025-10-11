KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy start to Saturday leads into a great afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy start to Saturday with morning temps in the 50s

Morning fog is possible, take care if you're heading

Saturday afternoon looks mostly sunny with temps in the upper 70s

Temperatures really heat up for Sunday, back in the 80s

Our next rain could be from Monday into Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy start with some fog, more sunshine for the afternoon

Wind: E 5-10 mph

High: 77º

Tonight: Partly cloudy over night

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Low: 61º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and quite warm with highs in the mid-80s. Very windy (gusts up to 30 mph) with a chance of rain LATE in the evening/

Wind: S 15-20 mph with higher gusts

High: 85º

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—