KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, wet for rest of Labor Day weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of showers and thunderstorms continue through Labor Day
- Labor Day weekend does NOT look like a total washout, but we will see several periods of rain and a few thunderstorms
- Temperatures will be mostly below average next week as we track a decent cold front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, a few heavy downpours.
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph
High: 71º
Tonight: Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms.
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Low: 64º
Labor Day: Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, with a few heavy downpours. There is a chance it does not rain every hour of the day.
Wind: E 10-15 mph
High: 70º
