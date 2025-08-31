KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, wet for rest of Labor Day weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of showers and thunderstorms continue through Labor Day

Labor Day weekend does NOT look like a total washout, but we will see several periods of rain and a few thunderstorms

Temperatures will be mostly below average next week as we track a decent cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, a few heavy downpours.

Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

High: 71º

Tonight: Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms.

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Low: 64º

Labor Day: Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, with a few heavy downpours. There is a chance it does not rain every hour of the day.

Wind: E 10-15 mph

High: 70º

