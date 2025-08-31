Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, wet for rest of Labor Day weekend

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather update Sunday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of showers and thunderstorms continue through Labor Day
  • Labor Day weekend does NOT look like a total washout, but we will see several periods of rain and a few thunderstorms
  • Temperatures will be mostly below average next week as we track a decent cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, a few heavy downpours.
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph
High: 71º

Tonight: Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms.
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Low: 64º

Labor Day: Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, with a few heavy downpours. There is a chance it does not rain every hour of the day.
Wind: E 10-15 mph
High: 70º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.