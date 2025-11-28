KSHB 41 Weather | Cold and dry today, rain tonight with snow northern Missouri

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy and dry today
- Rain (with snow to the north) picks up Friday night
- Cold rain for KC on Saturday morning; windy, falling temps afternoon, some "black ice" possible
- Accumulating snow likely for parts of north, northeast and east Missouri
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and dry.
High: 36°
Wind: SE 10-25 mph
Tonight: Rain showers increase after 5-7 PM. Snow will develop across north and northeast Missouri, mostly from Trenton to Kirksville, Mo.
Low: Rise to 40°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Rain during the morning with snow near the Iowa-Missouri border. The rain ends during the afternoon as it becomes windy with falling temperatures. The rain may end as snow and we will have to watch for "black ice."
Noon: 41° 7 PM: 27°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph during the morning then NW 15-35 mph during the afternoon
Sunday: Partly cloudy and quite cold. Wind chill in the morning around 10°.
Low: 20° High: 29°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
