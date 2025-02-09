KSHB 41 Weather | Cold for Super Bowl Sunday in Kansas City

Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lots of clouds, but no precipitation for Super Bowl Sunday
  • 3 storm systems to track next week; Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, Tuesday Night into Wednesday, and Friday night into Saturday
  • Each system will lead to a chance of accumulating snow with at least 6" possible by weeks end
  • Arctic blast hits hardest Wednesday into Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: It's SUPER BOWL SUNDAY! Mostly cloudy and cold with a light wind as you head for Super Bowl gatherings.
High: 36°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with light and variable winds.
Low: 22° 
Wind: Calm

Monday: Overcast and chilly with increasing snow chances after lunch.
High: 36°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Snow ends during the morning with a dusting - 2 " total. Mostly cloudy, breezy & cold the rest of the day.
Low: 20° High: 22°
Wind Chill: 5° to 15°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

