KSHB 41 Weather | Cold for Super Bowl Sunday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lots of clouds, but no precipitation for Super Bowl Sunday
- 3 storm systems to track next week; Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, Tuesday Night into Wednesday, and Friday night into Saturday
- Each system will lead to a chance of accumulating snow with at least 6" possible by weeks end
- Arctic blast hits hardest Wednesday into Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: It's SUPER BOWL SUNDAY! Mostly cloudy and cold with a light wind as you head for Super Bowl gatherings.
High: 36°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with light and variable winds.
Low: 22°
Wind: Calm
Monday: Overcast and chilly with increasing snow chances after lunch.
High: 36°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Snow ends during the morning with a dusting - 2 " total. Mostly cloudy, breezy & cold the rest of the day.
Low: 20° High: 22°
Wind Chill: 5° to 15°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
