KSHB 41 Weather | Cold for Super Bowl Sunday in Kansas City

Lots of clouds, but no precipitation for Super Bowl Sunday

3 storm systems to track next week; Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, Tuesday Night into Wednesday, and Friday night into Saturday

Each system will lead to a chance of accumulating snow with at least 6" possible by weeks end

Arctic blast hits hardest Wednesday into Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: It's SUPER BOWL SUNDAY! Mostly cloudy and cold with a light wind as you head for Super Bowl gatherings.

High: 36°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with light and variable winds.

Low: 22°

Wind: Calm

Monday: Overcast and chilly with increasing snow chances after lunch.

High: 36°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Snow ends during the morning with a dusting - 2 " total. Mostly cloudy, breezy & cold the rest of the day.

Low: 20° High: 22°

Wind Chill: 5° to 15°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

