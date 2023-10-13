KSHB 41 Weather | Cold front arrives, 50s windy, cool this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cold front arrives this morning, 60s into the early afternoon then dropping to the 50s and windy
- A few showers this morning, but mostly a dry frontal passage
- Cloudy, breezy and cool this weekend with a few showers, drizzle
- Clouds eclipse our solar eclipse viewing
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: We begin mostly cloudy and breezy with a cold front sparking a few showers during our morning commute. Sunshine returns briefly during midday hours before clouds take over late in the afternoon with sprinkles possible over northern Missouri.
Get ready to ride a roller coaster of temperatures.
Temperatures: Drop to 50s around 10 AM, back to low 60s around noon, drop to the low 50s this evening
Wind: South shift to west 10-20 mph this morning, West 15-30 mph this afternoon
This Evening: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool.
Temperatures in the low 50s
Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool.
Low: 49°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
Saturday: Cloudy sky with areas of drizzle possible. Our sky for the solar eclipse will be covered in clouds. Temperatures will be cool and not move much. Gusty winds make it feel like the middle to upper 40s.
High: 53°
Wind: NW 10-25
