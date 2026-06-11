KSHB 41 Weather | Cold front moves through Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cold front Thursday

Sunny and warm Friday

Saturday storms, then temperatures drop

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could turn severe, especially east of the KC Metro during the afternoon.

High: 87°

Wind: S-NW 15-25 gusting to 40 mph

Thursday night: Clouds decrease. A much cooler night.

Low: 58°

Wind: NNW 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and a lot more peaceful.

Low: 58°

High: 85°

Wind: W 5 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

