KSHB 41 Weather | Cold front moves through Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cold front Thursday
- Sunny and warm Friday
- Saturday storms, then temperatures drop
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could turn severe, especially east of the KC Metro during the afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: S-NW 15-25 gusting to 40 mph
Thursday night: Clouds decrease. A much cooler night.
Low: 58°
Wind: NNW 5-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and a lot more peaceful.
Low: 58°
High: 85°
Wind: W 5 mph
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