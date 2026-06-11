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KSHB 41 Weather | Cold front moves through Thursday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold front Thursday
  • Sunny and warm Friday
  • Saturday storms, then temperatures drop

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could turn severe, especially east of the KC Metro during the afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: S-NW 15-25 gusting to 40 mph

Thursday night: Clouds decrease. A much cooler night.
Low: 58°
Wind: NNW 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and a lot more peaceful.
Low: 58°
High: 85°
Wind: W 5 mph

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