KSHB 41 Weather | Cold rain this afternoon & tonight, wintry mix Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds this morning and dry
- A cold rain moves in after 2-3 PM lasting all night, ending with a rain-snow-sleet mix Sunday
- Halloween is dry but very cold with trick-or-treating temperatures in the lower and middle 30s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Increasing clouds and cold with rain moving in from the southwest during the late afternoon and evening, after 2-3 PM. More rain on top of saturated ground may lead to some isolated flooding.
High: 45°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
This Evening: A cold rain.
Temperatures drop to the mid 30s, wind chill in the 10s and 20s.
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Periods of cold rain, some mixed sleet. Wet roads.
Low: 33°, wind chill in the 10s and 20s.
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
Sunday: A cold rain mixed with sleet and snow, ending during the afternoon. Temperatures at or above freezing will limit the impacts of the wintry precipitation. Just a reminder of the changing seasons!
High: 36° Wind chill in the 10s and 20s.
Wind: N 10-25 mph
