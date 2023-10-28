KSHB 41 Weather | Cold rain this afternoon & tonight, wintry mix Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing clouds this morning and dry

A cold rain moves in after 2-3 PM lasting all night, ending with a rain-snow-sleet mix Sunday

Halloween is dry but very cold with trick-or-treating temperatures in the lower and middle 30s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing clouds and cold with rain moving in from the southwest during the late afternoon and evening, after 2-3 PM. More rain on top of saturated ground may lead to some isolated flooding.

High: 45°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

This Evening: A cold rain.

Temperatures drop to the mid 30s, wind chill in the 10s and 20s.

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Periods of cold rain, some mixed sleet. Wet roads.

Low: 33°, wind chill in the 10s and 20s.

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Sunday: A cold rain mixed with sleet and snow, ending during the afternoon. Temperatures at or above freezing will limit the impacts of the wintry precipitation. Just a reminder of the changing seasons!

High: 36° Wind chill in the 10s and 20s.

Wind: N 10-25 mph

