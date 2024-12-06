KSHB 41 Weather | Cold to start your Friday but warmer this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Still chilly to start the day, but better after lunch as we get above freezing

50s building as we head into the weekend

Another cold front drops temperatures early next week while staying mostly dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A very cold start. Then, a warming trend begins under a mostly sunny sky.

High: 42°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and still chilly, but we finally shake the teens.

Low: 29°

Wind: S-SW 10 mph

Saturday: Nice weather returns. Mostly sunny and much warmer.

High: 55°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy with continued warm, breezy conditions. Chiefs kick off temperatures near 50

Low: 39° High: 56°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

