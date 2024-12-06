KSHB 41 Weather | Cold to start your Friday but warmer this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Still chilly to start the day, but better after lunch as we get above freezing
- 50s building as we head into the weekend
- Another cold front drops temperatures early next week while staying mostly dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: A very cold start. Then, a warming trend begins under a mostly sunny sky.
High: 42°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and still chilly, but we finally shake the teens.
Low: 29°
Wind: S-SW 10 mph
Saturday: Nice weather returns. Mostly sunny and much warmer.
High: 55°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy with continued warm, breezy conditions. Chiefs kick off temperatures near 50
Low: 39° High: 56°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
