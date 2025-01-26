Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Cold with mix of sun, clouds for Chiefs gameday

Highs today will be 30°-35°
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing sun, less wind and colder for game day. Kickoff temperatures dip below freezing
  • Sunshine and warmer Monday-Thursday
  • Our next storm is timed for Friday-Saturday, and looks like mostly rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: It's GAMEDAY! Partly to mostly cloudy. Luckily the wind stays light through the day.

Tailgating: 34°, Partly to mostly cloudy
Kickoff: 28°, Clearing sky from north to south
Post game: 25°, Clear & chilly

Tonight: Clear and cold.
Low: 20°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Monday: A warming trend begins! Sunny and much warmer.
High: 45°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: 100% sunshine and warmer again.
Low: 25° High: 52°
Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Report a typo

