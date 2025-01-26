KSHB 41 Weather | Cold with mix of sun, clouds for Chiefs gameday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing sun, less wind and colder for game day. Kickoff temperatures dip below freezing

Sunshine and warmer Monday-Thursday

Our next storm is timed for Friday-Saturday, and looks like mostly rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: It's GAMEDAY! Partly to mostly cloudy. Luckily the wind stays light through the day.

Tailgating: 34°, Partly to mostly cloudy

Kickoff: 28°, Clearing sky from north to south

Post game: 25°, Clear & chilly

Tonight: Clear and cold.

Low: 20°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

Monday: A warming trend begins! Sunny and much warmer.

High: 45°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: 100% sunshine and warmer again.

Low: 25° High: 52°

Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

