KSHB 41 Weather | Colder and calmer today, much warmer Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Colder today with increasing sunshine this afternoon
- Sunshine and much warmer Sunday and Monday
- The next storm bring thunderstorms and colder air Tuesday-Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Cloudy during the morning with increasing sunshine during the afternoon.
High: 49°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear, calm and cold. Remember to "Spring Forward", set the clocks ahead 1 hour.
Low: 35°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Sunday: A sunny, breezy day on the way. Warming up quickly.
High: 68°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer again.
Low: 48°
High: 77°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
