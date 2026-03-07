KSHB 41 Weather | Colder and calmer today, much warmer Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Colder today with increasing sunshine this afternoon

Sunshine and much warmer Sunday and Monday

The next storm bring thunderstorms and colder air Tuesday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Cloudy during the morning with increasing sunshine during the afternoon.

High: 49°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Clear, calm and cold. Remember to "Spring Forward", set the clocks ahead 1 hour.

Low: 35°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: A sunny, breezy day on the way. Warming up quickly.

High: 68°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer again.

Low: 48°

High: 77°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

