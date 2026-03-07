Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Colder and calmer today, much warmer Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Colder today with increasing sunshine this afternoon
  • Sunshine and much warmer Sunday and Monday
  • The next storm bring thunderstorms and colder air Tuesday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Cloudy during the morning with increasing sunshine during the afternoon.
High: 49°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Clear, calm and cold. Remember to "Spring Forward", set the clocks ahead 1 hour.
Low: 35°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: A sunny, breezy day on the way. Warming up quickly.
High: 68°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Monday: Abundant sunshine and warmer again.
Low: 48°
High: 77°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

