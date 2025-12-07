KSHB 41 Weather | Colder, windy with lots of clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures will remain cold throughout Sunday
- Tuesday will be the mildest day of the week (in the 50s)
- Possibly the coldest air of the season so far by the end of the week into next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures holding steady in the upper-20s through the day. Lower-20s for game time.
Daytime High: 29°
Wind: N 15-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with decreasing wind. Temperatures in the low 20s with much less wind for the Chiefs game.
Low: 21°
Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Morning clouds and cold then become mostly sunny and warmer.
High: 40°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tuesday: The warmest day of the week. Mostly sunny and breezy.
Low: 33°
High: 55°
Wind: SW 10-25 mph
