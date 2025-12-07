KSHB 41 Weather | Colder, windy with lots of clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures will remain cold throughout Sunday

Tuesday will be the mildest day of the week (in the 50s)

Possibly the coldest air of the season so far by the end of the week into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures holding steady in the upper-20s through the day. Lower-20s for game time.

Daytime High: 29°

Wind: N 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with decreasing wind. Temperatures in the low 20s with much less wind for the Chiefs game.

Low: 21°

Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Morning clouds and cold then become mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 40°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: The warmest day of the week. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Low: 33°

High: 55°

Wind: SW 10-25 mph

