KSHB 41 Weather | Colder, windy with lots of clouds

Temperatures today will stay in the upper 20s and low 30s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures will remain cold throughout Sunday
  • Tuesday will be the mildest day of the week (in the 50s)
  • Possibly the coldest air of the season so far by the end of the week into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures holding steady in the upper-20s through the day. Lower-20s for game time.
Daytime High: 29°
Wind: N 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with decreasing wind. Temperatures in the low 20s with much less wind for the Chiefs game.
Low: 21°
Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Morning clouds and cold then become mostly sunny and warmer.
High: 40°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: The warmest day of the week. Mostly sunny and breezy.
Low: 33°
High: 55°
Wind: SW 10-25 mph

