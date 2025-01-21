Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Coldest air of the season settles in this morning with new record lows possible

Temperatures recover Wednesday as highs climb above freezing
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The Cold Weather Advisory expires at noon today when wind chills climb above 0°
  • Feeling better by Wednesday as temperatures get above freezing
  • Mostly dry weather the next 5-7 days with a few isolated moments of snow flurries

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny skies while the arctic air stays put for one more day. Please stay safe and avoid being outside for an extended period of time!
High: 17° Wind Chill: Up to 5°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: More clouds overnight as temperatures either hold steady or rise through sunrise.
Low: 18° up to 22° Wind Chill: 5°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Wednesday: The arctic air exits the region and temperatures climb above freezing. More clouds expected and can't rule out a few snow showers later in the evening behind a cold front.
High: 36°
Wind: SW to W-NW 10-20 mph

A LOOK AHEAD - Sunday
AFC Championship: Partly to mostly cloudy. A storm system is nearby Sunday. Will need to monitor for a chance of some precipitation in the region during the afternoon.
Tailgating: 34°, Clearing skies
Kickoff: 31°, Partly cloudy
Postgame: 27°, Clear & chilly

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.