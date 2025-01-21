KSHB 41 Weather | Coldest air of the season settles in this morning with new record lows possible

WEATHER HEADLINES



The Cold Weather Advisory expires at noon today when wind chills climb above 0°

Feeling better by Wednesday as temperatures get above freezing

Mostly dry weather the next 5-7 days with a few isolated moments of snow flurries

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny skies while the arctic air stays put for one more day. Please stay safe and avoid being outside for an extended period of time!

High: 17° Wind Chill: Up to 5°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: More clouds overnight as temperatures either hold steady or rise through sunrise.

Low: 18° up to 22° Wind Chill: 5°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Wednesday: The arctic air exits the region and temperatures climb above freezing. More clouds expected and can't rule out a few snow showers later in the evening behind a cold front.

High: 36°

Wind: SW to W-NW 10-20 mph

A LOOK AHEAD - Sunday

AFC Championship: Partly to mostly cloudy. A storm system is nearby Sunday. Will need to monitor for a chance of some precipitation in the region during the afternoon.

Tailgating: 34°, Clearing skies

Kickoff: 31°, Partly cloudy

Postgame: 27°, Clear & chilly

