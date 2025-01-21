KSHB 41 Weather | Coldest air of the season settles in this morning with new record lows possible

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The Cold Weather Advisory expires at noon today when wind chills climb above 0°
- Feeling better by Wednesday as temperatures get above freezing
- Mostly dry weather the next 5-7 days with a few isolated moments of snow flurries
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Sunny skies while the arctic air stays put for one more day. Please stay safe and avoid being outside for an extended period of time!
High: 17° Wind Chill: Up to 5°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: More clouds overnight as temperatures either hold steady or rise through sunrise.
Low: 18° up to 22° Wind Chill: 5°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
Wednesday: The arctic air exits the region and temperatures climb above freezing. More clouds expected and can't rule out a few snow showers later in the evening behind a cold front.
High: 36°
Wind: SW to W-NW 10-20 mph
A LOOK AHEAD - Sunday
AFC Championship: Partly to mostly cloudy. A storm system is nearby Sunday. Will need to monitor for a chance of some precipitation in the region during the afternoon.
Tailgating: 34°, Clearing skies
Kickoff: 31°, Partly cloudy
Postgame: 27°, Clear & chilly
