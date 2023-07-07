KSHB 41 Weather | Comfortable July temperatures with a chance of scattered storms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain & storms build in 2pm today but will be very spotty

Temperatures stay comfy, below normal, through Sunday

The summer heat, humidity and chances for storms increase next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing clouds and comfortable temperatures expected once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms increase by the afternoon, after 2pm. The chance of severe weather is much lower and luckily, the heaviest rain should miss our area to the south.

High: 80°

Wind: E-SE to SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the scattered showers and storms tapering off by early Saturday.

Low: 64°

Wind: N to E 5-10 mph

Saturday: We begin cloudy with left over showers in the morning. Clouds open for increasing afternoon sunshine and lowering humidity levels. Highs remain below average.

High: 78°

Wind: NW to N 5-10 mph

