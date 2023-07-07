KSHB 41 Weather | Comfortable July temperatures with a chance of scattered storms this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain & storms build in 2pm today but will be very spotty
- Temperatures stay comfy, below normal, through Sunday
- The summer heat, humidity and chances for storms increase next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Increasing clouds and comfortable temperatures expected once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms increase by the afternoon, after 2pm. The chance of severe weather is much lower and luckily, the heaviest rain should miss our area to the south.
High: 80°
Wind: E-SE to SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the scattered showers and storms tapering off by early Saturday.
Low: 64°
Wind: N to E 5-10 mph
Saturday: We begin cloudy with left over showers in the morning. Clouds open for increasing afternoon sunshine and lowering humidity levels. Highs remain below average.
High: 78°
Wind: NW to N 5-10 mph
