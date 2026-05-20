KSHB 41 Weather | Cool and Calm Wednesday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cool, calm Wednesday
- Periods of rain and storms Thursday-Friday
- Warm and mainly dry into Memorial Day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A cool, calm day under a partly cloudy sky.
High: 66°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clouds increase. A chance of showers late, after midnight.
Low: 52°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Increasing rain chances into the afternoon. Some thunder possible. A cooler day.
Low: 52°
High: 60°
Wind: ENE 10-20 mph
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