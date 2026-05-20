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KSHB 41 Weather | Cool and Calm Wednesday in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool, calm Wednesday
  • Periods of rain and storms Thursday-Friday
  • Warm and mainly dry into Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cool, calm day under a partly cloudy sky.
High: 66°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clouds increase. A chance of showers late, after midnight.
Low: 52°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Increasing rain chances into the afternoon. Some thunder possible. A cooler day.
Low: 52°
High: 60°
Wind: ENE 10-20 mph

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