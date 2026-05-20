KSHB 41 Weather | Cool and Calm Wednesday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cool, calm Wednesday

Periods of rain and storms Thursday-Friday

Warm and mainly dry into Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cool, calm day under a partly cloudy sky.

High: 66°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clouds increase. A chance of showers late, after midnight.

Low: 52°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Increasing rain chances into the afternoon. Some thunder possible. A cooler day.

Low: 52°

High: 60°

Wind: ENE 10-20 mph

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