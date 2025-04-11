KSHB 41 Weather | Cool today, Much warmer with periods of wind this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



A cool day with more clouds east, still a nice day

70s likely Saturday and low 80s Sunday with periods of wind this weekend

One main chance of rain, thunderstorms next week, Wednesday into Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool with less wind.

High: 62°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool.

Low: 42°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, much warmer with an increasing wind.

Low: 42° High: 75°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph to S 15-25 mph

Sunday: The warmest day since October 30th. Filtered sunshine with decreasing wind.

Low: 60° High: 82°

Wind: S 15-30 mph to SW 10-20 mph

