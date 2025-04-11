KSHB 41 Weather | Cool today, Much warmer with periods of wind this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cool day with more clouds east, still a nice day
- 70s likely Saturday and low 80s Sunday with periods of wind this weekend
- One main chance of rain, thunderstorms next week, Wednesday into Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool with less wind.
High: 62°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 42°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, much warmer with an increasing wind.
Low: 42° High: 75°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph to S 15-25 mph
Sunday: The warmest day since October 30th. Filtered sunshine with decreasing wind.
Low: 60° High: 82°
Wind: S 15-30 mph to SW 10-20 mph
