KSHB 41 Weather | Cool today, Much warmer with periods of wind this weekend

Highs today will be in the low 60s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cool day with more clouds east, still a nice day
  • 70s likely Saturday and low 80s Sunday with periods of wind this weekend
  • One main chance of rain, thunderstorms next week, Wednesday into Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool with less wind.
High: 62°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool.
Low: 42°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, much warmer with an increasing wind.
Low: 42° High: 75°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph to S 15-25 mph

Sunday: The warmest day since October 30th. Filtered sunshine with decreasing wind.
Low: 60° High: 82°
Wind: S 15-30 mph to SW 10-20 mph

