KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler, less humid starting Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A lingering shower is possible on Thursday morning, but many remain dry
- Very comfortable weather with lower humidity through the weekend
- Generally quiet and gradually warmer temperatures next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, especially in the the morning. Decreasing humidity in the afternoon.
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
High: 80º
Tonight: The coolest morning since early July.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Low: 61º
Friday: A near-perfect day to start the month of August. Less humid and dry.
Wind: E 5-10 mph
High: 80º
