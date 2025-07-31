KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler, less humid starting Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



A lingering shower is possible on Thursday morning, but many remain dry

Very comfortable weather with lower humidity through the weekend

Generally quiet and gradually warmer temperatures next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, especially in the the morning. Decreasing humidity in the afternoon.

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

High: 80º

Tonight: The coolest morning since early July.

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Low: 61º

Friday: A near-perfect day to start the month of August. Less humid and dry.

Wind: E 5-10 mph

High: 80º

