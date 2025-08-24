KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler temps have arrived!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great day to get outside
- Cool temperatures continue into the work week with highs in the upper 70s
- Our next best chance of rain hits mid-week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Nice weather. Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid.
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
High: 76º
Monday: Partly sunny with cooler temperatures remaining.
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Low: 60º
High: 75º
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with calm to light winds. Get outside and enjoy.
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Low: 57º
High: 77º
