KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler temps have arrived!

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great day to get outside

Cool temperatures continue into the work week with highs in the upper 70s

Our next best chance of rain hits mid-week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Nice weather. Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid.

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

High: 76º

Monday: Partly sunny with cooler temperatures remaining.

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Low: 60º

High: 75º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with calm to light winds. Get outside and enjoy.

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Low: 57º

High: 77º

