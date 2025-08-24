Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler temps have arrived!

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great day to get outside
  • Cool temperatures continue into the work week with highs in the upper 70s
  • Our next best chance of rain hits mid-week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Nice weather. Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid.
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

High: 76º

Monday: Partly sunny with cooler temperatures remaining.
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Low: 60º

High: 75º

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with calm to light winds. Get outside and enjoy.
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Low: 57º
High: 77º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.