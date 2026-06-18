KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler today with a few sprinkles

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot weather has been replaced by more comfortable weather
- Some sprinkles will fall here and there today
- Still watching the weekend for what could contain strong storms
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles through the day.
High: 79°
Wind: NW 5 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 58°
Wind: W 5 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy.
High: 85°
Wind: SW 10 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, especially in the evening into Saturday night.
Low: 62°
High: 84°
Wind: SE 10 mph
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