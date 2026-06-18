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KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler today with a few sprinkles

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot weather has been replaced by more comfortable weather
  • Some sprinkles will fall here and there today
  • Still watching the weekend for what could contain strong storms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles through the day.
High: 79°
Wind: NW 5 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 58°
Wind: W 5 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy.
High: 85°
Wind: SW 10 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, especially in the evening into Saturday night.
Low: 62°
High: 84°
Wind: SE 10 mph

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