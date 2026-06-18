KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler today with a few sprinkles

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot weather has been replaced by more comfortable weather

Some sprinkles will fall here and there today

Still watching the weekend for what could contain strong storms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles through the day.

High: 79°

Wind: NW 5 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 58°

Wind: W 5 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy.

High: 85°

Wind: SW 10 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, especially in the evening into Saturday night.

Low: 62°

High: 84°

Wind: SE 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

