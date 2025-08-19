KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler with Scattered showers and thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cold front moves through today-tonight bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms
- Nice summer weather Wednesday and Thursday, cooler and less humid
- A new cold front may bring some thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday, could affect the Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible just about anytime during the day
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph, gusts 20-50 mph in some T-Storms
High: 89º
Heat Index: 100º
Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms possible this evening then cooler.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Low: 69º
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler with decreasing humidity.
Wind: NE 10-15mph
High: 87º
Thursday: A nice summer day. Mostly sunny with lower humidity.
Wind: E 5-15mph
Low: 67º
High: 86º
