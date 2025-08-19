KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler with Scattered showers and thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES



A cold front moves through today-tonight bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms

Nice summer weather Wednesday and Thursday, cooler and less humid

A new cold front may bring some thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday, could affect the Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible just about anytime during the day

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph, gusts 20-50 mph in some T-Storms

High: 89º

Heat Index: 100º

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms possible this evening then cooler.

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Low: 69º

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler with decreasing humidity.

Wind: NE 10-15mph

High: 87º

Thursday: A nice summer day. Mostly sunny with lower humidity.

Wind: E 5-15mph

Low: 67º

High: 86º

