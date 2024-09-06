KSHB 41 Weather | Cooling down with far less humidity today through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Thunderstorms quickly moving south and out of the area this morning, lots of sunshine expected through the day
- Very comfortable weather this weekend highs in the 70s, warmer on Sunday
- Low temperatures dip to the 40s & 50s tonight & Saturday night
- Heat tries to return later next week, staying dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and feeling great! Temperatures are much cooler and the humidity falls quickly as well.
High: 76°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and very refreshing. Lows dip to the 40s outside of KC.
Low: 50°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a beautiful fall-feel during the day. Enjoy!
High: 73°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
