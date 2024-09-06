Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Cooling down with far less humidity today through the weekend

Daytime highs hold in the mid 70s today & drop to near 50° tonight
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Thunderstorms quickly moving south and out of the area this morning, lots of sunshine expected through the day
  • Very comfortable weather this weekend highs in the 70s, warmer on Sunday
  • Low temperatures dip to the 40s & 50s tonight & Saturday night
  • Heat tries to return later next week, staying dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and feeling great! Temperatures are much cooler and the humidity falls quickly as well.
High: 76°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and very refreshing. Lows dip to the 40s outside of KC.
Low: 50°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a beautiful fall-feel during the day. Enjoy!
High: 73°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

