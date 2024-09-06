KSHB 41 Weather | Cooling down with far less humidity today through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Thunderstorms quickly moving south and out of the area this morning, lots of sunshine expected through the day

Very comfortable weather this weekend highs in the 70s, warmer on Sunday

Low temperatures dip to the 40s & 50s tonight & Saturday night

Heat tries to return later next week, staying dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and feeling great! Temperatures are much cooler and the humidity falls quickly as well.

High: 76°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and very refreshing. Lows dip to the 40s outside of KC.

Low: 50°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a beautiful fall-feel during the day. Enjoy!

High: 73°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

