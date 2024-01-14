KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous, record cold Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wind chill warning through Tuesday with wind chills as low as -40° to -30°

Light snow is possible today, mainly south of KC

Chance for a period of snow on MLK day, dusting-1" possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Dangerous cold. Mostly cloudy with another chance of light snow mainly during the afternoon and mainly 50-100 miles south of KC. Dusting-1" is possible.

Dangerous wind chills create frostbite in 30 minutes or less.

High: -2° (Record low high: 0°, 1979)

Wind Chill: -35° to -20°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

This Evening: Dangerously cold and mostly cloudy.

Temperatures around -5°

Wind Chill: -25 to -15°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Record cold possible under a partly cloudy sky.

Low: -10° (Record: -10°, 1979)

Wind Chill: -35 to -15°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy again with a better chance of some accumulating snow during the afternoon. Temperatures do reach into the positive during the afternoon. Accumulation of a dusting-1" is possible.

High: 3°

Wind Chill: -25° to -10°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

