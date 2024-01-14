Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous, record cold Sunday

Highs today will likely stay below zero
and last updated 2024-01-14 08:14:37-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind chill warning through Tuesday with wind chills as low as -40° to -30°
  • Light snow is possible today, mainly south of KC
  • Chance for a period of snow on MLK day, dusting-1" possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Dangerous cold. Mostly cloudy with another chance of light snow mainly during the afternoon and mainly 50-100 miles south of KC. Dusting-1" is possible.
Dangerous wind chills create frostbite in 30 minutes or less.
High: -2° (Record low high: 0°, 1979)
Wind Chill: -35° to -20°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

This Evening: Dangerously cold and mostly cloudy.
Temperatures around -5°
Wind Chill: -25 to -15°
Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Record cold possible under a partly cloudy sky.
Low: -10° (Record: -10°, 1979)
Wind Chill: -35 to -15°
Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy again with a better chance of some accumulating snow during the afternoon. Temperatures do reach into the positive during the afternoon. Accumulation of a dusting-1" is possible.
High:
Wind Chill: -25° to -10°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

