KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous heat: heat advisory issued for Kansas City area this weekend;

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat advisory through Saturday

Highs in the mid-90s, heat index 105-115 over the next few days

The next cold front arrives on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: High cloudiness, hot with high humidity.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

High: 95º

Heat Index: 105º-115°

Tonight: A mostly clear sky.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 75º

Saturday: The high heat continues under a mostly sunny sky with a breeze.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Low: 75º

High: 95º

Heat Index: 105º-115°

Sunday: The weather is on repeat from the previous few days. Hot, humid, and breezy.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Low: 75º

High: 94º

Heat Index: 105º-115°

