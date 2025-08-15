KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous heat: heat advisory issued for Kansas City area this weekend;

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat advisory through Saturday
- Highs in the mid-90s, heat index 105-115 over the next few days
- The next cold front arrives on Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: High cloudiness, hot with high humidity.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 95º
Heat Index: 105º-115°
Tonight: A mostly clear sky.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 75º
Saturday: The high heat continues under a mostly sunny sky with a breeze.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 75º
High: 95º
Heat Index: 105º-115°
Sunday: The weather is on repeat from the previous few days. Hot, humid, and breezy.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 75º
High: 94º
Heat Index: 105º-115°
