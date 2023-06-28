KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous heat, humidity, poor air quality begin today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers and thunderstorms this morning
- Possible heat wave from around I-70 and south, a bit cooler north
- Poor air quality likely Wednesday-Friday
- Chance of thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday with a system and cold front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A few showers and thunderstorms this morning. Then, hot and humid. HEAT ADVISORY from 1pm Wednesday until 7pm Friday. Heat index, also known as "feels like", temperatures between 100°-105°.
High: 95°, near 90° northern Missouri and 95°-100° south of KC
Wind: SE then SW 10-15 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid.
Temperatures drop to the 80s
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Warm and humid under a partly cloudy sky
Low: 73°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Any chance of storms stays well to our north. Poor air quality is likely an issue again.
High: 96°, near 90° northern Missouri and 95°-100° from around KC and south
Wind: NE 10 mph north to SW 10 south
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.