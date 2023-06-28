Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous heat, humidity, poor air quality begin today

Heat Advisory today through Friday
and last updated 2023-06-28 06:19:50-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and thunderstorms this morning
  • Possible heat wave from around I-70 and south, a bit cooler north
  • Poor air quality likely Wednesday-Friday
  • Chance of thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday with a system and cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A few showers and thunderstorms this morning. Then, hot and humid. HEAT ADVISORY from 1pm Wednesday until 7pm Friday. Heat index, also known as "feels like", temperatures between 100°-105°.

High: 95°, near 90° northern Missouri and 95°-100° south of KC

Wind: SE then SW 10-15 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid.
Temperatures drop to the 80s

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Warm and humid under a partly cloudy sky
Low: 73°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Any chance of storms stays well to our north. Poor air quality is likely an issue again.

High: 96°, near 90° northern Missouri and 95°-100° from around KC and south

Wind: NE 10 mph north to SW 10 south

