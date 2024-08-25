KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous heat today, Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dangerous heat today and Monday
- Slightly cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds and a few thunderstorms
- Increasing thunderstorm chances Thursday into Labor Day weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. If you are outside, drink plenty of water and remember the kids in the car. A breeze will help a bit.
High: 95° Heat Index: 103°-110°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
This Evening: A very warm evening.
Temperatures in the 80s
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: A warm and muggy night.
Low: 77°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. If you are outside, drink plenty of water and remember the kids in the car. This may end up being the hottest day of the week.
High: 96° Heat Index: 103°-110°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
