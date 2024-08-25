KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous heat today, Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dangerous heat today and Monday

Slightly cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds and a few thunderstorms

Increasing thunderstorm chances Thursday into Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. If you are outside, drink plenty of water and remember the kids in the car. A breeze will help a bit.

High: 95° Heat Index: 103°-110°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

This Evening: A very warm evening.

Temperatures in the 80s

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: A warm and muggy night.

Low: 77°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. If you are outside, drink plenty of water and remember the kids in the car. This may end up being the hottest day of the week.

High: 96° Heat Index: 103°-110°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

