Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerous heat today, Monday

Highs today will be in the mid-90s with heat index values 103°-110°
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dangerous heat today and Monday
  • Slightly cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds and a few thunderstorms
  • Increasing thunderstorm chances Thursday into Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. If you are outside, drink plenty of water and remember the kids in the car. A breeze will help a bit.
High: 95° Heat Index: 103°-110°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

This Evening: A very warm evening.
Temperatures in the 80s
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: A warm and muggy night.
Low: 77°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. If you are outside, drink plenty of water and remember the kids in the car. This may end up being the hottest day of the week.
High: 96° Heat Index: 103°-110°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.