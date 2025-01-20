KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerously cold to be outside for an extended period of time the next 48 hours

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Extremely cold the next 48 hours with the most dangerous air settling in overnight tonight
- Feeling better by Wednesday as temperatures get above freezing
- Mostly dry weather the next 5-7 days with a few isolated moments of snow flurries
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday (MLK Day): Mostly to partly cloudy with the bitter air continuing.
High: 14° Wind Chill: 0 - 2°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and dangerously cold. Lows dip to record levels with wind chills even more bitter. A Cold Weather Advisory is in place until 12pm Tuesday. Frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes to uncovered skin.
Low: -6° Record: -6° (1935)
Wind Chill: -20° to -10°
Wind: NW 5 mph
Tuesday: Sunny skies while the arctic air stays put for one more day. Please stay safe and avoid being outside for an extended period of time!
High: 19° Wind Chill: -15° to 0°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
A LOOK AHEAD - Sunday
AFC Championship: Partly to mostly cloudy. The forecast looks dry for the game as any chance of precipitation stays south and exits the region in the morning.
Tailgating: 34°, Clearing skies
Kickoff: 31°, Partly cloudy
Postgame: 27°, Clear & chilly
