Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerously cold to be outside for an extended period of time the next 48 hours

Bitter cold today & tomorrow while a Cold Weather Advisory goes into effect at 6pm tonight
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Extremely cold the next 48 hours with the most dangerous air settling in overnight tonight
  • Feeling better by Wednesday as temperatures get above freezing
  • Mostly dry weather the next 5-7 days with a few isolated moments of snow flurries

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday (MLK Day): Mostly to partly cloudy with the bitter air continuing.
High: 14° Wind Chill: 0 - 2°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and dangerously cold. Lows dip to record levels with wind chills even more bitter. A Cold Weather Advisory is in place until 12pm Tuesday. Frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes to uncovered skin.
Low: -6° Record: -6° (1935)
Wind Chill: -20° to -10°
Wind: NW 5 mph

Tuesday: Sunny skies while the arctic air stays put for one more day. Please stay safe and avoid being outside for an extended period of time!
High: 19° Wind Chill: -15° to 0°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

A LOOK AHEAD - Sunday
AFC Championship: Partly to mostly cloudy. The forecast looks dry for the game as any chance of precipitation stays south and exits the region in the morning.
Tailgating: 34°, Clearing skies
Kickoff: 31°, Partly cloudy
Postgame: 27°, Clear & chilly

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.