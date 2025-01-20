KSHB 41 Weather | Dangerously cold to be outside for an extended period of time the next 48 hours

WEATHER HEADLINES



Extremely cold the next 48 hours with the most dangerous air settling in overnight tonight

Feeling better by Wednesday as temperatures get above freezing

Mostly dry weather the next 5-7 days with a few isolated moments of snow flurries

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday (MLK Day): Mostly to partly cloudy with the bitter air continuing.

High: 14° Wind Chill: 0 - 2°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and dangerously cold. Lows dip to record levels with wind chills even more bitter. A Cold Weather Advisory is in place until 12pm Tuesday. Frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes to uncovered skin.

Low: -6° Record: -6° (1935)

Wind Chill: -20° to -10°

Wind: NW 5 mph

Tuesday: Sunny skies while the arctic air stays put for one more day. Please stay safe and avoid being outside for an extended period of time!

High: 19° Wind Chill: -15° to 0°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

A LOOK AHEAD - Sunday

AFC Championship: Partly to mostly cloudy. The forecast looks dry for the game as any chance of precipitation stays south and exits the region in the morning.

Tailgating: 34°, Clearing skies

Kickoff: 31°, Partly cloudy

Postgame: 27°, Clear & chilly

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

