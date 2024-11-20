KSHB 41 Weather | Daytime highs hold in the 40s for the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



As the cold air surges in as the wind turns strong, gusting around 40 mph

Big drop in temperatures for the rest of the week, overnight lows dip below freezing for 3 consecutive mornings as well

The weekend warms up ahead of colder changes Thanksgiving week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with strong wind gusts as temperatures stay chilly.

High: 49° Wind chill: 40°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph G 40 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, breezy and cold.

Low: 30° Wind chill: 20°

Wind: W 15-30 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny with more clouds over north central Missouri. This will be the coldest day of the week with our second freeze of the season expected overnight.

High: 43° Wind chill: 35°

Wind: NW to N 10-20 G 30 mph

