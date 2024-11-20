KSHB 41 Weather | Daytime highs hold in the 40s for the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- As the cold air surges in as the wind turns strong, gusting around 40 mph
- Big drop in temperatures for the rest of the week, overnight lows dip below freezing for 3 consecutive mornings as well
- The weekend warms up ahead of colder changes Thanksgiving week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with strong wind gusts as temperatures stay chilly.
High: 49° Wind chill: 40°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph G 40 mph
Tonight: Clear sky, breezy and cold.
Low: 30° Wind chill: 20°
Wind: W 15-30 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny with more clouds over north central Missouri. This will be the coldest day of the week with our second freeze of the season expected overnight.
High: 43° Wind chill: 35°
Wind: NW to N 10-20 G 30 mph
