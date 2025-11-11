KSHB 41 Weather | Decreasing clouds & wind today, leading to a nice afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Decreasing clouds & wind today leading to a nice afternoon

60s Wednesday & Thursday, 70s Friday & Saturday

Chance to see some rain later Sunday into Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Much warmer. Mostly cloudy and windy during the morning, decreasing clouds and wind during the afternoon.

High: 58°

Wind: SW 15-25 decrease to 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm & cool.

Low: 35°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A nice day with sunshine and a light wind.

High: 66°

Wind:N-NW 5-15 mph

Thursday: A lot of clouds, but still a nice & mild day.

Low: 40°

High: 68°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

