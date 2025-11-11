KSHB 41 Weather | Decreasing clouds & wind today, leading to a nice afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Decreasing clouds & wind today leading to a nice afternoon
- 60s Wednesday & Thursday, 70s Friday & Saturday
- Chance to see some rain later Sunday into Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Much warmer. Mostly cloudy and windy during the morning, decreasing clouds and wind during the afternoon.
High: 58°
Wind: SW 15-25 decrease to 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm & cool.
Low: 35°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: A nice day with sunshine and a light wind.
High: 66°
Wind:N-NW 5-15 mph
Thursday: A lot of clouds, but still a nice & mild day.
Low: 40°
High: 68°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
