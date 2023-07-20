KSHB 41 Weather | Drier, less humid air moves in this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The thunderstorms in our southern counties this morning will clear by 8-10am with increasing sunshine through the day
- Friday and Saturday feel incredible with much lower humidity and comfortable temperature
- Dangerous heat wave brewing next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Our muggy air lingers through the morning with drier air arriving by lunch. Seasonally warm temperature expected but it will feel much better for evening plans!
High: 88°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds with some light rain possible early Friday. Temperatures are a bit cooler.
Low: 66°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Light rain possible in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected with very comfortable temperatures and humidity. Enjoy!
High: 83°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful! Soak it in. There's a small chance for rain in the late evening.
Low: 63° High: 86°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
