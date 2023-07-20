KSHB 41 Weather | Drier, less humid air moves in this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



The thunderstorms in our southern counties this morning will clear by 8-10am with increasing sunshine through the day

Friday and Saturday feel incredible with much lower humidity and comfortable temperature

Dangerous heat wave brewing next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Our muggy air lingers through the morning with drier air arriving by lunch. Seasonally warm temperature expected but it will feel much better for evening plans!

High: 88°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds with some light rain possible early Friday. Temperatures are a bit cooler.

Low: 66°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Light rain possible in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected with very comfortable temperatures and humidity. Enjoy!

High: 83°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful! Soak it in. There's a small chance for rain in the late evening.

Low: 63° High: 86°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

