KSHB 41 Weather | Drier, less humid air moves in this afternoon

A muggy morning leads to a very comfortable evening
and last updated 2023-07-20 06:43:38-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The thunderstorms in our southern counties this morning will clear by 8-10am with increasing sunshine through the day
  • Friday and Saturday feel incredible with much lower humidity and comfortable temperature
  • Dangerous heat wave brewing next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Our muggy air lingers through the morning with drier air arriving by lunch. Seasonally warm temperature expected but it will feel much better for evening plans!
High: 88°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds with some light rain possible early Friday. Temperatures are a bit cooler.
Low: 66°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Light rain possible in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected with very comfortable temperatures and humidity. Enjoy!
High: 83°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and beautiful! Soak it in. There's a small chance for rain in the late evening.
Low: 63° High: 86°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

