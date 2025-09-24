KSHB 41 Weather | Drizzle hanging around for part of the day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few light showers will remain this morning and afternoon, especially southeast of KC
- Cool nights will be with us through the end of the week
- Lots of sunshine going through the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Drizzle at times today underneath thick cloud cover.
Wind: N 10 mph
High: 73º
Tonight: Clouds beginning to clear out. Cooler lows.
Wind: NW 5 mph
Low: 57º
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Less humidity will lead to highs in the upper-70s.
Wind: NW 5 mph
High: 78º
