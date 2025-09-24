Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Drizzle hanging around for part of the day

KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few light showers will remain this morning and afternoon, especially southeast of KC
  • Cool nights will be with us through the end of the week
  • Lots of sunshine going through the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Drizzle at times today underneath thick cloud cover.
Wind: N 10 mph
High: 73º

Tonight: Clouds beginning to clear out. Cooler lows.
Wind: NW 5 mph
Low: 57º

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Less humidity will lead to highs in the upper-70s.
Wind: NW 5 mph
High: 78º

