KSHB 41 Weather | Drizzle hanging around for part of the day

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few light showers will remain this morning and afternoon, especially southeast of KC

Cool nights will be with us through the end of the week

Lots of sunshine going through the weekend KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Drizzle at times today underneath thick cloud cover.

Wind: N 10 mph

High: 73º Tonight: Clouds beginning to clear out. Cooler lows.

Wind: NW 5 mph

Low: 57º Thursday: Mostly sunny. Less humidity will lead to highs in the upper-70s.

Wind: NW 5 mph

High: 78º Get more updates from our weather team:

