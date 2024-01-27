KSHB 41 Weather | Drizzly and dreary Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Fog and drizzle to kick off your weekend
- Clouds cling to our sky through Saturday, with sunshine coming back Sunday afternoon
- Brighter and milder end of January
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Foggy with some drizzle possible through the Metro. We stay locked in cloud cover today. A light wintry mix of rain, sleet, and freezing rain is possible, well south of I-70.
High: 38°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Fog develops, again, with temperatures falling below freezing a few slick spots could form on elevated surfaces.
Low: 30°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Fog is possible in the morning with clouds peeling back west to east through the afternoon. Peaks of sunshine are possible by 2 pm but most clearing expected closer to sunset and overnight.
High: 42°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph