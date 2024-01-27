Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Drizzly and dreary Saturday

Another round of fog this morning with a batch in the works tonight. But peaks of sunshine finally return Sunday afternoon.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Fog and drizzle to kick off your weekend
  • Clouds cling to our sky through Saturday, with sunshine coming back Sunday afternoon
  • Brighter and milder end of January

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Foggy with some drizzle possible through the Metro. We stay locked in cloud cover today. A light wintry mix of rain, sleet, and freezing rain is possible, well south of I-70.
High: 38°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Fog develops, again, with temperatures falling below freezing a few slick spots could form on elevated surfaces.
Low: 30°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Fog is possible in the morning with clouds peeling back west to east through the afternoon. Peaks of sunshine are possible by 2 pm but most clearing expected closer to sunset and overnight.
High: 42°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

