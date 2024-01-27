KSHB 41 Weather | Drizzly and dreary Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Fog and drizzle to kick off your weekend

Clouds cling to our sky through Saturday, with sunshine coming back Sunday afternoon

Brighter and milder end of January

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Foggy with some drizzle possible through the Metro. We stay locked in cloud cover today. A light wintry mix of rain, sleet, and freezing rain is possible, well south of I-70.

High: 38°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Fog develops, again, with temperatures falling below freezing a few slick spots could form on elevated surfaces.

Low: 30°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Fog is possible in the morning with clouds peeling back west to east through the afternoon. Peaks of sunshine are possible by 2 pm but most clearing expected closer to sunset and overnight.

High: 42°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

