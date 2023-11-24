KSHB 41 Weather | Dry and cold today, good chance of snow Saturday night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Windy, dry and cold today

A rain/snow mix increases from the west Saturday afternoon and evening

The mix changes to snow Saturday night, ending early Sunday.

Accumulation of snow is likely on all surfaces, so roads may get slick

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a blustery northerly wind keeping wind chills in the teens and 20s

High: 36°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cold with a decreasing wind.

Temperatures drop to around 30°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold.

Low: 24°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Saturday: A mix of rain and snow begins 4-6 PM. Roads will become wet

High: 38°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Saturday Night: The mix becomes snow. Roads may become slick as temperatures drop below freezing.

Low: 28°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: The snow ends by 6-7 AM. Dusting to 2" of snow is possible. Roads will likely be slick. It will become mostly sunny with some melting during the day. Re-freezing of any water is likely Sunday night.

High: 37°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

