KSHB 41 Weather | Dry and cold today, good chance of snow Saturday night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Windy, dry and cold today
- A rain/snow mix increases from the west Saturday afternoon and evening
- The mix changes to snow Saturday night, ending early Sunday.
- Accumulation of snow is likely on all surfaces, so roads may get slick
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a blustery northerly wind keeping wind chills in the teens and 20s
High: 36°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cold with a decreasing wind.
Temperatures drop to around 30°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold.
Low: 24°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Saturday: A mix of rain and snow begins 4-6 PM. Roads will become wet
High: 38°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Saturday Night: The mix becomes snow. Roads may become slick as temperatures drop below freezing.
Low: 28°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: The snow ends by 6-7 AM. Dusting to 2" of snow is possible. Roads will likely be slick. It will become mostly sunny with some melting during the day. Re-freezing of any water is likely Sunday night.
High: 37°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.