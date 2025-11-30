Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Dry and cold today; Snow likely on Monday

Highs today will be in the mid 20s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very cold and dry today with wind chill values in the teens
  • Winter Weather Advisory Monday for the chance of accumulating snow
  • Snow begins Monday around the morning rush hour
  • Roads will get slick Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and very cold.
High: 27° (Wind chill: 5° to 15°)
Wind: N 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of light snow starting 5-7 AM.
Low: 21°
Wind: NE to E 5-15 mph

Monday: Winter Weather Advisory. Snow likely through the day with slick roads. 1"-3" is possible. The wind will not be a factor.
Low: 21° High: 26°
Wind: SE 5 mph

Monday: Winter Weather Advisory. Snow likely through the day with slick roads. 1"-3" is possible with a light wind. The snow will end 4-6 PM.
High: 26°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A chance of morning patchy dense freezing fog. Then, mostly sunny and warmer.
Low: 18° High: 34°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

