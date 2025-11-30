KSHB 41 Weather | Dry and cold today; Snow likely on Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very cold and dry today with wind chill values in the teens

Winter Weather Advisory Monday for the chance of accumulating snow

Snow begins Monday around the morning rush hour

Roads will get slick Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and very cold.

High: 27° (Wind chill: 5° to 15°)

Wind: N 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of light snow starting 5-7 AM.

Low: 21°

Wind: NE to E 5-15 mph

Monday: Winter Weather Advisory. Snow likely through the day with slick roads. 1"-3" is possible. The wind will not be a factor.

Low: 21° High: 26°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Monday: Winter Weather Advisory. Snow likely through the day with slick roads. 1"-3" is possible with a light wind. The snow will end 4-6 PM.

High: 26°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A chance of morning patchy dense freezing fog. Then, mostly sunny and warmer.

Low: 18° High: 34°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

