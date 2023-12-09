Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Dry, breezy, cool Saturday, periods of clouds

Highs today will be in the low 40s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-12-09 09:15:41-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing wind and clouds today
  • Decreasing wind, clouds and temperatures tonight
  • Good football weather Sunday, dry with highs in the low 40s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. The wind will make it feel cold at times.
High: 43°
Wind: NW 10-20 gust 25-35 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy with a decreasing wind.
Temperatures drop 35°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing and cold with less wind.
Low: 25°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: AM sun, PM clouds, and cool with less wind. Chilly and dry for the Chiefs game and tailgating.
High: 42°
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.