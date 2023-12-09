KSHB 41 Weather | Dry, breezy, cool Saturday, periods of clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing wind and clouds today

Decreasing wind, clouds and temperatures tonight

Good football weather Sunday, dry with highs in the low 40s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. The wind will make it feel cold at times.

High: 43°

Wind: NW 10-20 gust 25-35 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy with a decreasing wind.

Temperatures drop 35°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing and cold with less wind.

Low: 25°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: AM sun, PM clouds, and cool with less wind. Chilly and dry for the Chiefs game and tailgating.

High: 42°

Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

