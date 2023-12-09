KSHB 41 Weather | Dry, breezy, cool Saturday, periods of clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing wind and clouds today
- Decreasing wind, clouds and temperatures tonight
- Good football weather Sunday, dry with highs in the low 40s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. The wind will make it feel cold at times.
High: 43°
Wind: NW 10-20 gust 25-35 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy with a decreasing wind.
Temperatures drop 35°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clearing and cold with less wind.
Low: 25°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: AM sun, PM clouds, and cool with less wind. Chilly and dry for the Chiefs game and tailgating.
High: 42°
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.