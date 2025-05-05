KSHB 41 Weather | Dry To Start The Week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The week will start out dry
- A weak storm will increase rain chances by Wednesday
- There is no severe weather risk showing up
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: It will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and almost no wind today.
High: 74º
Wind: Calm to less than 10 mph at times.
Tonight: Clear & cool. Light winds. Low: 48º
Tuesday: A terrific Tuesday! Another nice May day with increasing clouds late.
Low: 50º High: 76º
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Chance of rain is 30%.
Low: 57º High: 63º
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
