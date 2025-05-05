KSHB 41 Weather | Dry To Start The Week

WEATHER HEADLINES



The week will start out dry

A weak storm will increase rain chances by Wednesday

There is no severe weather risk showing up

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: It will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and almost no wind today.

High: 74º

Wind: Calm to less than 10 mph at times.

Tonight: Clear & cool. Light winds. Low: 48º

Tuesday: A terrific Tuesday! Another nice May day with increasing clouds late.

Low: 50º High: 76º

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Chance of rain is 30%.

Low: 57º High: 63º

Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph

