Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Dry today, higher fire danger, near perfect Wednesday

We have a higher fire danger today, a good chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-05-02 05:58:33-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • After a cool start we are in for a sunny, dry and breezy day, elevating the fire danger
  • Near perfect Wednesday with highs in the 70s and a light wind
  • Much needed showers and thunderstorms show up Thursday into Friday
  • Highs near 80 this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with low humidity. This elevates the fire danger.

High: 66°

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

This Evening: Clear and cool with decreasing wind.
Temperatures drop from the 50s to 40s

Wind: NW 10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold.
Low: 40°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny all day with a few high clouds arriving during the evening. These could create a spectacular sunset. Enjoy the light breeze and comfortable temperatures.

High: 73°

Wind: N to S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.