KSHB 41 Weather | Dry today, higher fire danger, near perfect Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- After a cool start we are in for a sunny, dry and breezy day, elevating the fire danger
- Near perfect Wednesday with highs in the 70s and a light wind
- Much needed showers and thunderstorms show up Thursday into Friday
- Highs near 80 this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with low humidity. This elevates the fire danger.
High: 66°
Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph
This Evening: Clear and cool with decreasing wind.
Temperatures drop from the 50s to 40s
Wind: NW 10 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and cold.
Low: 40°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny all day with a few high clouds arriving during the evening. These could create a spectacular sunset. Enjoy the light breeze and comfortable temperatures.
High: 73°
Wind: N to S 5-10 mph
