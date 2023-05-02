KSHB 41 Weather | Dry today, higher fire danger, near perfect Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



After a cool start we are in for a sunny, dry and breezy day, elevating the fire danger

Near perfect Wednesday with highs in the 70s and a light wind

Much needed showers and thunderstorms show up Thursday into Friday

Highs near 80 this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with low humidity. This elevates the fire danger.

High: 66°

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

This Evening: Clear and cool with decreasing wind.

Temperatures drop from the 50s to 40s

Wind: NW 10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold.

Low: 40°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny all day with a few high clouds arriving during the evening. These could create a spectacular sunset. Enjoy the light breeze and comfortable temperatures.

High: 73°

Wind: N to S 5-10 mph

