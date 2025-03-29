KSHB 41 Weather | Dry, warm & breezy today, thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and breezy today

Thunderstorms move in after 8-10 PM; Some may contain hail, strong winds & very heavy rain

Lingering rain showers Sunday along with much cooler air

Next chance of thunderstorms after tonight, Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Warm and breezy under a mostly cloudy sky this morning and partly to mostly sunny this afternoon.

High: 77°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms move in after 10 PM. Then, periods of rain and thunderstorms the rest of the night. Some thunderstorms may contain hail and strong winds.

Low: 45°

Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler. Scattered rain showers will end during the morning or early afternoon. Total rainfall this weekend: .50"-2", less across northern Missouri.

High: 49°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

