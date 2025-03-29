KSHB 41 Weather | Dry, warm & breezy today, thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and breezy today
- Thunderstorms move in after 8-10 PM; Some may contain hail, strong winds & very heavy rain
- Lingering rain showers Sunday along with much cooler air
- Next chance of thunderstorms after tonight, Tuesday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Warm and breezy under a mostly cloudy sky this morning and partly to mostly sunny this afternoon.
High: 77°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms move in after 10 PM. Then, periods of rain and thunderstorms the rest of the night. Some thunderstorms may contain hail and strong winds.
Low: 45°
Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler. Scattered rain showers will end during the morning or early afternoon. Total rainfall this weekend: .50"-2", less across northern Missouri.
High: 49°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.