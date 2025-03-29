KSHB 41 Weather | Dry, warm & breezy today, thunderstorms tonight

Watch Now
Highs today will be 75°-80°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and breezy today
  • Thunderstorms move in after 8-10 PM; Some may contain hail, strong winds & very heavy rain
  • Lingering rain showers Sunday along with much cooler air
  • Next chance of thunderstorms after tonight, Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Warm and breezy under a mostly cloudy sky this morning and partly to mostly sunny this afternoon.
High: 77°
Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms move in after 10 PM. Then, periods of rain and thunderstorms the rest of the night. Some thunderstorms may contain hail and strong winds.
Low: 45°
Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler. Scattered rain showers will end during the morning or early afternoon. Total rainfall this weekend: .50"-2", less across northern Missouri.
High: 49°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

