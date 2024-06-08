KSHB 41 Weather | Dry, Warm & Humid today, more Thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry, warm and humid until around 7 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible after 7 p.m., becoming more widespread after 10 p.m.

Flash flooding is the main threat, especially south of I-70.

The start of next week features some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s before heating up to around 90 at the end of the week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly cloudy and very humid by the afternoon.

High: 84°

Wind: Becoming NE 5-15 mph

This Evening (7-10 p.m.): An increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight after 10 p.m.: Widespread rain and thunderstorms likely. Some strong winds and hail are possible, but flash flooding is the main threat. Right now it looks like the heaviest rain will occur south of I-70. "Turn around don't drown."

Low: 62°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph, higher gusts in some thunderstorms

Sunday: Rain ends during the early morning then becoming partly cloudy and less humid. A nice afternoon.

High: 78°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

