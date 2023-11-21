KSHB 41 Weather | Drying out but staying cloudy, windy & chilly

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy but dry today while temperatures hold steady in the low-to-mid 40s
- Sunshine and comfortable to near in the upper 40s, near 50 through Thanksgiving
- Chance for rain/snow mix Saturday night to Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Dry but cloudy, windy and chilly.
High: 45°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and breezy.
Low: 26°
Wind: NW 10-20 Gusts 25 mph
Wednesday: More sunshine and feeling better with temperatures closer to normal.
High: 48°
Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph
Thanksgiving: Layer up for turkey trots in the morning! The sunshine will bring temperatures to more comfortable levels in the afternoon. Breezes pick up in the evening.
Low: 32° High: 50°
Wind: NE 10-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.