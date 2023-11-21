KSHB 41 Weather | Drying out but staying cloudy, windy & chilly

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy but dry today while temperatures hold steady in the low-to-mid 40s

Sunshine and comfortable to near in the upper 40s, near 50 through Thanksgiving

Chance for rain/snow mix Saturday night to Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Dry but cloudy, windy and chilly.

High: 45°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and breezy.

Low: 26°

Wind: NW 10-20 Gusts 25 mph

Wednesday: More sunshine and feeling better with temperatures closer to normal.

High: 48°

Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph

Thanksgiving: Layer up for turkey trots in the morning! The sunshine will bring temperatures to more comfortable levels in the afternoon. Breezes pick up in the evening.

Low: 32° High: 50°

Wind: NE 10-25 mph

